Three mile tailback and delays of half an hour after road traffic colision closes A1 carriageway
One lane is currently closed on the A1 north of Doncaster due to a road traffic colision
The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between the A639 and the junction with the M62.
The scene is expected to clear between 3.15pm and 3.30pm.
Normal traffic conditions to resume between 4.15 and 4.30pm
There are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic.
The Free Press has contacted the National Highways and will bring you more details as we get them.