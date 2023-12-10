News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Three men arrested on rape charges after Doncaster shop sealed off by police

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman reported an attack at a Doncaster shop.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Dec 2023, 14:38 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 14:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Premier Top Shop in Marshland Road, Moorends was sealed off in the early hours of Friday after a woman in her 30s reported being raped.

Officers were called at 1.30am on Friday, with a cordon in place.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Three men, aged 49, 24 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of rape and have since been bailed while enquiries continue."

Related topics:DoncasterPremierSouth Yorkshire Police