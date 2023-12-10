Three men arrested on rape charges after Doncaster shop sealed off by police
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman reported an attack at a Doncaster shop.
The Premier Top Shop in Marshland Road, Moorends was sealed off in the early hours of Friday after a woman in her 30s reported being raped.
Officers were called at 1.30am on Friday, with a cordon in place.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Three men, aged 49, 24 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of rape and have since been bailed while enquiries continue."