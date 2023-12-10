Three men arrested on rape charges after Doncaster shop sealed off by police

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman reported an attack at a Doncaster shop.

The Premier Top Shop in Marshland Road, Moorends was sealed off in the early hours of Friday after a woman in her 30s reported being raped.

Officers were called at 1.30am on Friday, with a cordon in place.