Three in hospital including two PCs after police van overturns in Doncaster road crash

Two officers travelling in the van and the driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 60s, were all injured in the incident in Sprotbrough last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 11.10pm yesterday, one of our police vans was involved in a collision with a Silver Honda Insight while travelling along Melton Road in Sprotbrough, Doncaster, responding to an emergency call.

“The two vehicles were in a collision, before the police van hit a kerb which forced it to overturn and roll.

“The two PCs travelling in the van and the driver of the Honda Insight, a man aged in his 60s, were transported to hospital where they were all treated for minor injuries.”

Chief Inspector Dave Struggles, who oversees Response for the Doncaster district, said: “Any incident which sees somebody hurt, whether that be one of our officers or a member of the public, is distressing for those involved, those who witness it and those who live in the surrounding area.

“We would like to thank those who, despite the time of night, were quick to call the emergency services and inform us so we could all get the appropriate units out to the scene.

