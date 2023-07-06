News you can trust since 1925
Three in hospital including two PCs after police van overturns in Doncaster road crash

Three people – including two police officers – were taken to hospital after a police van was involved in a collision with a car in Doncaster while responding to an emergency call.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:38 BST

Two officers travelling in the van and the driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 60s, were all injured in the incident in Sprotbrough last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 11.10pm yesterday, one of our police vans was involved in a collision with a Silver Honda Insight while travelling along Melton Road in Sprotbrough, Doncaster, responding to an emergency call.

“The two vehicles were in a collision, before the police van hit a kerb which forced it to overturn and roll.

Three people - including two police officers - were injured when a police van responding to an emergency call crashed in Doncaster.Three people - including two police officers - were injured when a police van responding to an emergency call crashed in Doncaster.
“The two PCs travelling in the van and the driver of the Honda Insight, a man aged in his 60s, were transported to hospital where they were all treated for minor injuries.”

Chief Inspector Dave Struggles, who oversees Response for the Doncaster district, said: “Any incident which sees somebody hurt, whether that be one of our officers or a member of the public, is distressing for those involved, those who witness it and those who live in the surrounding area.

“We would like to thank those who, despite the time of night, were quick to call the emergency services and inform us so we could all get the appropriate units out to the scene.

“Our officers received minor injuries, but we hope they will quickly make a full recovery. We hope the driver of the other vehicle involved also does so.”

