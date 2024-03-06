Three fires were attended in Doncaster overnight
Three fires were attended in Doncaster overnight, Tuesday-Wednesday March 5-6.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firstly, Adwick firefighters attended an accidental rubbish fire at 7. 55pm on Briar Road in Skellow. The crew left the scene at 8.25pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station were called out to deliberate rubbish fire at 8.20pm on Fowler Bridge Road in Bentley. The crew came away at 9.10pm.
Adwick firefighters also attended an accidental rubbish fire at 1.20am on Askern Road, Toll Bar. The crew left the scene at 1.50am.