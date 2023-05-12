Three fire engines rushed to scene of Doncaster garages fire
Three fire engines were seen rushing to the scene of a Doncaster fire last night.
Reports on Facebook said at first it looked like the incident was a house fire in Balby.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed this morning that three appliances were sent out at 9.15pm to a fire involving three adjoined garages on Walpole Close in Balby.
Officers used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.
The incident had been dealt with by 10.07pm and they returned to base.