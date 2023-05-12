News you can trust since 1925
Three fire engines rushed to scene of Doncaster garages fire

Three fire engines were seen rushing to the scene of a Doncaster fire last night.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th May 2023, 21:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:44 BST
We will bring you more about the incident as we get itWe will bring you more about the incident as we get it
Reports on Facebook said at first it looked like the incident was a house fire in Balby.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed this morning that three appliances were sent out at 9.15pm to a fire involving three adjoined garages on Walpole Close in Balby.

Officers used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The incident had been dealt with by 10.07pm and they returned to base.

