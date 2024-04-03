Three fire crews called in to tackle Doncaster flat blaze
Three fire crews were called out to a fire in a flat at 3.30am on Sickleworks Close in Conisbrough this morning.
The accidental fire was already out on arrival and involved items on top of the hob. Crews left the scene at 4.15am.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.25pm on Herald Road, Edenthorpe, last night. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 10.45pm.
Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.05pm on Creek Drive, Woodlands. The crew came away at 8.40pm.
