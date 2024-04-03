Three fire crews called in to tackle Doncaster flat blaze

Three fire crews were called out to a fire in a flat at 3.30am on Sickleworks Close in Conisbrough this morning.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 10:21 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 10:23 BST
The accidental fire was already out on arrival and involved items on top of the hob. Crews left the scene at 4.15am.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.25pm on Herald Road, Edenthorpe, last night. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 10.45pm.

Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.05pm on Creek Drive, Woodlands. The crew came away at 8.40pm.

