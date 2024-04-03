Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The accidental fire was already out on arrival and involved items on top of the hob. Crews left the scene at 4.15am.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.25pm on Herald Road, Edenthorpe, last night. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 10.45pm.