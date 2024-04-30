Three crews were called out to a flat fire in the early hours of this morning in Doncaster
Firefighters from Doncaster and Adwick stations attended the incident at 3.30am on St Vincent Avenue, Wheatley.
The accidental fire was cooking related. Crews left the scene at 4.50am.
Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.05pm on Manor Estate, Toll Bar. The crew left the scene at 8.20pm.
