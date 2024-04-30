Three crews were called out to a flat fire in the early hours of this morning in Doncaster

Three crews were called out to a flat fire in the early hours of this morning in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Apr 2024, 10:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from Doncaster and Adwick stations attended the incident at 3.30am on St Vincent Avenue, Wheatley.

The accidental fire was cooking related. Crews left the scene at 4.50am.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.05pm on Manor Estate, Toll Bar. The crew left the scene at 8.20pm.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.