Thousands of pounds of fines issued as Doncaster Council clampdown on flytipping

Doncaster Council says it has targeted a number of individuals and areas in recent weeks, prosecuting those who have been dumping rubbish in streets and alleyways.

Sharing photos of the mess, a council spokesman said: “In the past month, a number of environmental criminals have been prosecuted in Doncaster.

“Each of these prosecutions is a great result for our Enforcement and Street Scene teams, whose investigations of fly tipping, littering and other environmental crimes is a crucial step in the process.

Doncaster Council is clamping down on flytipping.

“Fines have been issued totalling thousands of pounds – these people will think twice before doing anything like this again.

“So, if you see any fly-tipping in Doncaster, get it reported! It really can make a difference.”