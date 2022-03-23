Thousands of pounds of fines issued as Doncaster Council clampdown on flytipping
Thousands of pounds worth of fines have been issued in Doncaster as council chiefs crack down on flytipping and ‘environmental criminals.’
Doncaster Council says it has targeted a number of individuals and areas in recent weeks, prosecuting those who have been dumping rubbish in streets and alleyways.
Sharing photos of the mess, a council spokesman said: “In the past month, a number of environmental criminals have been prosecuted in Doncaster.
“Each of these prosecutions is a great result for our Enforcement and Street Scene teams, whose investigations of fly tipping, littering and other environmental crimes is a crucial step in the process.
“Fines have been issued totalling thousands of pounds – these people will think twice before doing anything like this again.
“So, if you see any fly-tipping in Doncaster, get it reported! It really can make a difference.”
Anyone wishing to report flytipping and rubbish in Doncaster can contact Doncaster Council via email [email protected]