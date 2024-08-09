"Thoughtless" Doncaster driver who killed woman in 90mph smash while taking drugs is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘thoughtless’ Doncaster driver who killed a 25-year-old woman after ploughing into a wall at 90mph while inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons as he drove has been jailed.

24-year-old Connor Malpass has been sent to prison for more than ten years following the crash in Belton last July which claimed the life of 24-year-old Natasha Woroch.

Grimsby Crown Court also heard that he was driving while disqualified and was using a mileage blocker in the Volkswagen Golf, preventing its braking systems from working properly.

Following the incident on Saturday 8 July, Malpass, of Rectory Gardens, Wheatley, Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and, at the time, released on police bail pending further investigation.

Connor Malpass has been jailed after killing a woman in a 90mph crash.

Officers from Humberside Police’s Serious Collisions Unit began to conduct lines of enquiry and having reviewed CCTV and vehicle data, quickly established that Malpass had been driving in excess of 90mph in a 40mph zone seconds before losing control and colliding with a wall and lamppost on the A161 in Belton.

He was subsequently charged on Tuesday 16 April with causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Malpass was also found to have been driving whilst disqualified, having breached the interim disqualification imposed on him at his previous court appearance.

Having been charged, Malpass pleaded guilty, and has now been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, banned from driving for 17 years and had his car seized.

Serious Collisions Unit Sergeant Rob Mazingham, leading the investigation said: “The uncontrolled speeds that Malpass was driving that day cost a young woman her life, and friends and family are now left with the unimaginable pain of navigating a future without her.

"He has also left two other people with serious and life changing injuries.

“Malpass is a reckless and thoughtless individual who had no regard for the safety of the people in his car, or others on the road, and whilst the result at court today will not take away the pain and suffering caused, I am relieved to think such a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.

“Following a complex investigation, it was established that the vehicle had been fitted with an illegal mileage blocker that when activated also prevented some of the vehicles emergency braking systems from functioning.

"Malpass’ ability to control the vehicle was further hampered due to the fact he was inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons whilst driving.

“Road safety remains a priority for us, and we will seek to take action against anyone driving senselessly, whether that’s by driving excessive speeds, using a phone whilst driving, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, not wearing a seatbelt, or doing anything that puts other safe road users at risk.

“We continue to encourage members of the public to report any road traffic offences and dangerous driving to us by calling our non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency, when safe to do so, to help hold drivers like Malpass to account.”

You can also submit video evidence of driving offences that you or other members of the public have witnessed via the Humberside Police online reporting tool Op Snap: https://www.humberside.police.uk/.../camp.../operation-snap/

Floral tributes were left at the scene of the crash in which the Golf collided with a wall.

One note read: "Our hearts are with you," while another read: "We had some great times together, you'll never be forgotten." Amongst the flowers and cards were also candles, teddy bears and photos.

Another tribute said: "Rest in peace beautiful girl, will miss you and remember our memories forever. Hope you can look down and see how loved you was." Others said the woman was "too perfect for this world" while many expressed how much people loved her and that her loss will leave a massive hole in their lives.