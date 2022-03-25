Thorne Road, Doncaster, closed after car crash this evening between Crossways and Chestnut Avenue
A major South Yorkshire road has been closed this evening after a car crash.
Emergency Services are currently on scene after being called out to the incident on Thorne Road in Doncaster.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said at 6.30pm: “The road between the junction of Crossways and Chestnut Avenue is closed.
“Avoid the area and find an alternative route while emergency services carry out their work.”
One eyewitness said she had seen a car on its roof just along from Wilco on Thorne Road.