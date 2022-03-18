Thorne Road closure: Doncaster Council explains latest shutdown in bridge saga

Thorne Road will be closed between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe from March 23 for three weeks, once again causing delays and disruptions for drivers.

Work on the project started in the summer of 2019 and the road has been subject to a string of closures, leaving hundreds of motorists fuming.

Authority chiefs have now outlined the work which will take place during the latest shutdown.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “A road closure will be in operation from Saturday 26 March until 17 April.

“This includes two weeks of school Easter holidays to try to minimise disruption. A diversion will be in place.

“The existing circular Dodge Dyke brick culvert under the road will be demolished and new low profile precast culvert units will be installed to facilitate the carriageway lowering.

“To take full advantage of the road being closed, we are going to install new kerb lines either side of the dual carriageway. We are going to commence work on the northern and southern combined cycleway facilities, as well as installing new street lighting columns in their new locations.”