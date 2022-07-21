Thorne Road: Building firm gives update on 'controversial' Doncaster bridge closure saga

Thorne Road between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe is currently sealed off to drivers while the final phase of work takes place on a scheme which has seen the replacement of a railway bridge and the carriageway widened to ease traffic bottlenecks.

However, the long-running project has angered motorists who have been met with delays and diversions since the scheme began in 2019.

Road resurfacing firm Derek Lewis, which is involved in the £10.65 million scheme has delivered an update on the works, which are due to be completed by September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the Thorne Road project is progressing. (Photo: Derek Lewis),

A spokesman said: “A controversial subject for some, but the A18 improvement works in Doncaster is an essential programme of construction and maintenance work aimed at road safety and carriageway service life.

“Led by Doncaster Council we are also heavily involved with the works here, and so far, everything looks good and is on schedule.

"Since road closure, we have prepared both sides of the carriageway through an in-depth groundworks programme which has already included a large amount of ground excavation and substructure work to prepare the carriageway for a major surfacing programme which has started this week.

“Implementing a phased approach to this work means that what we’ve achieved so far will benefit the work yet to be completed.

"Overall costs will stay within budget and our increased focus on enhancing the programme will ensure that completion will remain largely on target.

“Stay tuned to our social feed, it's where you’ll find all the latest information on the local projects we are presently involved in, and projects we are involved in elsewhere within the region.”

The road closed in June for ten weeks and is not scheduled to re-open until September 3.

It is part of a long-running project to improve access into Doncaster from the West Moor Link and is aimed at easing traffic bottlenecks at the railway bridge, close to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.