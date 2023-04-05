This is why you may have seen and heard huge military helicopters buzzing over Doncaster
You may have seen and heard something strange in the skies over Doncaster in the last few days.
Numerous residents reported hearing military helicopters flying over the city early yesterday evening.
And that’s because the distinctive twin engine RAF Chinook helicopter was passing overhead.
The unusual looking aircraft is also distinguishable due to the 'thud thud' sound its huge rotor blades make as they slice through the air.
The aircraft are based hundreds of miles away at RAF Odiham in Hampshire and RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, but regularly head north for training exercises.
In service since 1962 and is operated by armed forces around the world.
The RAF uses the Chinook for trooping, resupply, and battlefield Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC), and for carrying internal and/or underslung loads.
They can carry up to 55 troops (more, usually 24 to 40) and/or up to 10 tonnes of freight. A secondary role includes search and rescue.