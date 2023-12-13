This is why there was a large police presence at a Doncaster supermarket this morning

Shoppers at a popular Doncaster supermarket were surprised after spotting a heavy police presence outside a city store this morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Customers at Sainsburys in Thorne Road, Edenthorpe reported five patrol cars and a mounted patrol unit outside the store at around 9.30am today.

The presence was part of a pre-planned operation around drink driving in the run up to Christmas with Neighbourhood Policing Teams working with Operational Support Unit officers to take proactive steps to reduce casualties and fatalities on our roads over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team pops up in locations across South Yorkshire and stops vehicles and conduct breath tests with motorists, to check for anyone driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Police were out in force at Sainsburys in Edenthorpe.

One of the locations they were based today was on Thorne Road in Edenthorpe.