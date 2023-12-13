News you can trust since 1925
This is why there was a large police presence at a Doncaster supermarket this morning

Shoppers at a popular Doncaster supermarket were surprised after spotting a heavy police presence outside a city store this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Dec 2023, 13:48 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 13:48 GMT
Customers at Sainsburys in Thorne Road, Edenthorpe reported five patrol cars and a mounted patrol unit outside the store at around 9.30am today.

The presence was part of a pre-planned operation around drink driving in the run up to Christmas with Neighbourhood Policing Teams working with Operational Support Unit officers to take proactive steps to reduce casualties and fatalities on our roads over the festive period.

The team pops up in locations across South Yorkshire and stops vehicles and conduct breath tests with motorists, to check for anyone driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Police were out in force at Sainsburys in Edenthorpe.Police were out in force at Sainsburys in Edenthorpe.
One of the locations they were based today was on Thorne Road in Edenthorpe.

To report drink driving in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency.

