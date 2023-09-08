News you can trust since 1925
This is why fire crews were dealing with a 'chemical attack' at DRI this morning

If you’ve been anywhere near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary today, you might have been surprised to see fire crews, decontamination tents and ‘a bit of a commotion.’
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:58 BST
But while it might have all looked very dramatic outside the hospital on Armthorpe Road, the event was actually a drill to help fire crews and health bosses in the event of a chemical incident.

Staff from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service joined forces for the morning long exercise which involved dozens of employees.

A spokesman for DBTHT said: “It's all been happening at Doncaster Royal Infirmary today.

Fire crews spent the morning dealing with a 'chemical incident' at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Fire crews spent the morning dealing with a 'chemical incident' at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
“You may have noticed a little bit of commotion outside of our Emergency Department. Don’t worry, we’re just been undertaking a training exercise to test our decontamination processes.”

“We were working with SYFR ensuring that, if a patient was to attend following contact with an unknown chemical substance, we are well prepared and versed in what to do.”

