This is why fire crews were dealing with a 'chemical attack' at DRI this morning

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But while it might have all looked very dramatic outside the hospital on Armthorpe Road, the event was actually a drill to help fire crews and health bosses in the event of a chemical incident.

Staff from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service joined forces for the morning long exercise which involved dozens of employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for DBTHT said: “It's all been happening at Doncaster Royal Infirmary today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews spent the morning dealing with a 'chemical incident' at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“You may have noticed a little bit of commotion outside of our Emergency Department. Don’t worry, we’re just been undertaking a training exercise to test our decontamination processes.”