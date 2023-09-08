This is why fire crews were dealing with a 'chemical attack' at DRI this morning
But while it might have all looked very dramatic outside the hospital on Armthorpe Road, the event was actually a drill to help fire crews and health bosses in the event of a chemical incident.
Staff from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service joined forces for the morning long exercise which involved dozens of employees.
A spokesman for DBTHT said: “It's all been happening at Doncaster Royal Infirmary today.
“You may have noticed a little bit of commotion outside of our Emergency Department. Don’t worry, we’re just been undertaking a training exercise to test our decontamination processes.”
“We were working with SYFR ensuring that, if a patient was to attend following contact with an unknown chemical substance, we are well prepared and versed in what to do.”