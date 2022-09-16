This is why fire crews were at a Doncaster prision earlier this week
Residents of a Doncaster village feared the worst when numerous fire engines turned up at city jail earlier this week.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 16th September 2022, 1:10 pm
Several appliances from Askern, Rossington, Thorne and Doncaster fire stations all were all at HMP Lindholme, surprising locals.
But instead of a full scale live incident, the engines were there for a training exercise.
A spokesman for Askern Fire Station said: “Working together with on site staff to assess our interoperability and operational plans.
“The exercise was a huge success.”