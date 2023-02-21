This is why CCTV cameras have been appearing all over Doncaster's roads this week

The cameras have been spotted at roundabouts and junctions and along the city’s key routes.

Among the roads under surveillance are Leger Way, the Racecourse Roundabout, Bawtry Road and Balby Road as well as Carr House Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it has led to puzzled drivers demanding answers about the miniature cameras, with motorists coming up with their own theories.

Miniature CCTV cameras have sprung up all over Doncaster in recent days.

One said: “What’s with all the cameras everywhere in Donny at the moment? They are all over the place.”

Another said: “Anyone else seen the cameras on all the roads? They are everywhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While another said: “Was driving along Leger Way the other day near to the Racecourse and there’s all these little cameras sprung up everywhere. Not just one or two, but absolutely loads of them. What’s going on – anyone know?”

Some have speculated the cameras are ANPR - automatic number plate recognition – devices, while others have suggested the cameras may be monitoring speed or noise.

The most popular theory appears to be that the cameras are being employed by Doncaster Council for traffic monitoring – and the authority has confirmed that’s exactly the case.

A spokesman said: “The temporary traffic cameras have been installed to collect traffic data such as traffic flows and journey times between junctions along the network. The information will be used to determine if improvements could be made to the highway network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad