This is when key Doncaster road will shut for demolition of unsafe bridge

Greens Way in Mexborough will be shut from 7pm on April 22 until Sunday 1 May while the flyover is brought crashing down.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Due to concrete failures of the flyover, the decision has been made for the safety of all road users that this structure be demolished.

“A diversion will be in place.”

Council chiefs confirmed the structure would be demolished earlier this year.

The bridge over the A6023 was constructed in 1968 but is now deemed to ‘pose a risk to the safety’ of pedestrians and motorists if it isn’t taken down.

In the interests of public safety, highways bosses said the removal of the bridge, agreed by ward councillors and Doncaster Council representatives, said it was the ‘only feasible option remaining’.

A public transport study has been carried out to identify how access routes into Mexborough town centre can be best improved.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “We have made the decision to demolish the flyover in the interests of public safety – this is of paramount importance.

“The transport study will give an independent assessment of how we can better link up the town centre and improve accessibility by public transport and active travel whilst also reviewing highway access and car-parking.”