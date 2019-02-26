This is when and where you can get up close to the iconic Tour de Yorkshire trophy in Doncaster

Communities across the county are getting ready to welcome the official Tour de Yorkshire trophies ahead of their own tour, which starts this week.

Both the men’s and women’s trophies will visit each of the start and finish locations on their travels, making an appearance at schools, leisure centres and iconic venues along the way. A variety of events and activities are planned across the eight host towns and cities.

Doncaster welcomes the Tour de Yorkshire trophy tour on Friday, March 1, as the borough countdowns to the return of the exciting international cycling event on Thursday May 2.

The trophies for both the men’s and women’s races will start their whistle stop tour at Doncaster Market before heading to Bentley library, five Doncaster schools along the route and Doncaster College, then finishing at the Frenchgate shopping centre in the afternoon.

Members of the public will be able to see the trophies at the following venues:

Doncaster Market 9-9.40am

Bentley Community Library 9.50-10.20am

Frenchgate Shopping Centre (outside Debenhams) 4-5pm

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “We’re looking forward to the Tour de Yorkshire trophies visiting the borough on Friday - it’s a wonderful opportunity to see such an integral part of the event up close.

“So please come along and visit one of the host venues. It would be fantastic to see lots of people turn out and give the trophies a warm welcome on their day out in Doncaster.”

The trophies were designed and made by hand by the famed trophy-makers Thomas Fattorini Ltd, who made the Rugby League Challenge Cup trophy.

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “The Tour de Yorkshire Trophy Tour is always a popular event and a great opportunity for communities to start to build the excitement ahead of the upcoming race. There are plans for the trophies to visit various schools as part of the tour which will give a lot of children a chance to see them with their own eyes - it might even inspire the next generation of cycling stars!”

The trophies will be transported to each venue in one of Welcome to Yorkshire’s branded BMW’s, supplied by Global Autocare, complete with the iconic yellow ‘Y’ attached to the roof.