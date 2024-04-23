This is the reason Doncaster Minster is not flying flag on St George's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today is the day when the red and white cross of St George is hoisted aloft across the country to celebrate St George’s Day – but Doncaster Minster – previously known as St George’s Church – and which regularly flies the flag has the emblem missing from its flagpole today.

Several upset readers contacted the Free Press wanting to know why the flag wasn’t on display, with one branding its absence as “disgusting.”

Another said: "The Minster Church of St George - and NO flag on St George's Day.”

Doncaster Minster is not flying the flag for St George's Day because of the weather - but the church has a display inside.

Another wrote to say: “Why is there no England flag on top of Doncaster Minster on St George’s Day?

"The one day of the year at least it should be up there and there’s absolutely nothing.”

And the reason behind the lack of a flag? – the weather.

A spokesman for Doncaster Minster said: “Your readers are quite correct.

“We have been unable to fly the flag today due to the weather conditions yesterday and today which have made it unsafe for us to gain access to the top of the tower and fly the flag.

"This is unfortunate but we have to bear in mind the safety of staff who would normally undertake to fly the flag on special occasions, such as St George’s Day.”

The church has a display featuring the flag inside the building and earlier posted on Facebook: “Celebrating St George, the Patron Saint of our beautiful country and our amazing Minster, at our service of Holy Communion at 12.30 pm, all welcome. Happy St George’s Day.”

The church has previously advertised for people to help raise the flag on special occasions and last year posted: “Doncaster Minster are looking for a team of volunteer adults to help raise and lower the flags for ceremonial occasions, Easter, St George’s Day, Christmas, the King’s Birthday and at other official times.

“At present the raising, lowering and care of the Minster flags is the sole responsibility of a dedicated individual and a lot of pressure for one person, a team of people would work much better for the church.

“This is not the job for those who don’t like ladders or have a health condition.

“You will need to be able to climb 150 stone steps up to the ringing chamber then an angled wooden ladder into the belfry, followed by a vertical metal ladder onto the tower roof and purpose built for the job.

“You will learn to wear and use a safety harness, receiving training.”

“Maybe you’re an expert on ladders, great at being part of a team and would love the rewarding challenge of seeing the flags raised on the magnificent Minster church.”