Thieves steal more than £700, 000 worth of fuel across South Yorkshire

Thieves stole more than £700, 000 worth of fuel across South Yorkshire last year - the highest area in the country.

Data, obtained under the Freedom if Information Act, showed thieves stole £703, 287.30 worth of fuel last year, which was the worst area in the country in terms of highest recorded value.

The fuel theft value in South Yorkshire was more than double the next area on the list, Greater Manchester with a value of £300, 771.11. The county also made up a large chunk of the total value of fuel theft recovered nationally which was £1.76 million.

High-profile cases in the area saw thieves siphon off fuel from vehicles parked at the Dore House Industrial Estate in Handsworth in March.

Meanwhile, three men were arrested over the theft of more than 100 gallons of fuel siphoned from lorries parked at the A1 and Red House Interchange in Doncaster in December.

The three suspects, aged 25, 27 and 26, were released under investigation.

Nationally, the most common crimes were stealing fuel from petrol stations, heating oil from rural properties and stealing from commercial properties.

The data revealed 14, 176 commercial and domestic fuel thefts were reported to police in 2017 nationwide - an average of 39 a day.

The figures were obtained by fuel and lubricant distributor Certas Energy.

Brian Worrall, director of corporate affairs at the company, said: “Although almost £2 million is a shocking number, previous data suggests that a huge number of petrol thefts could be going unreported, meaning this could really be the tip of the iceberg.

"There does seem to be an increasing number of heating oil thefts from domestic properties being reported too and these can prove costly and upsetting for residents.

"Whether the theft is driving away without paying from a petrol forecourt, or draining heating oil from domestic oil tanks, it’s important that these crimes are recognised as being serious."

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.