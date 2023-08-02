Thieves steal fencing from Doncaster park to use wood for log burners
The vandals have struck at the Glass Park in Kirk Sandall, sawing through wooden fences and making off with the wood.
A devastated park spokesman said: “Someone locally is cutting down the fencing in the Glass Park - probably to put on a log burner.
"Can we just appeal to you to stop.
"The Glass Park is a rare jewel that we are very lucky to have and all the fencing was put in at a time when there was funding to make these improvements, sadly we don’t have that kind of funding now, so any damage that takes place, probably won’t be replaced.
"There’s a small dedicated group of locals that are trying our best to keep it the beautiful place we know we are lucky to have access to.
"So please stop.
"Also the police are now involved and are making active investigations, so can any of the houses bordering the Glass Park please pass any CCTV footage they have, we know someone has been seen, as we’ve had a few messages from local residents who have seen it happening.”
Anyone with information can contact The Glass Park through their Facebook page, which can be found HERE. Alternatively, you can also contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre to pass on information anonymously on 0800 555 111.