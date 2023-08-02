The vandals have struck at the Glass Park in Kirk Sandall, sawing through wooden fences and making off with the wood.

A devastated park spokesman said: “Someone locally is cutting down the fencing in the Glass Park - probably to put on a log burner.

"Can we just appeal to you to stop.

Thieves have stolen wooden fencing from the Glass Park in Kirk Sandall. (Photo: Glass Park, Kirk Sandall)

"The Glass Park is a rare jewel that we are very lucky to have and all the fencing was put in at a time when there was funding to make these improvements, sadly we don’t have that kind of funding now, so any damage that takes place, probably won’t be replaced.

"There’s a small dedicated group of locals that are trying our best to keep it the beautiful place we know we are lucky to have access to.

"So please stop.

"Also the police are now involved and are making active investigations, so can any of the houses bordering the Glass Park please pass any CCTV footage they have, we know someone has been seen, as we’ve had a few messages from local residents who have seen it happening.”