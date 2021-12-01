These are all the new Covid rules in place at Tesco stores in Doncaster

The firm’s CEO Jason Tarry has outlined the measures in place after the Government made masks compulsory in stores again to combat the threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

He said: “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve always had the safety of our customers and colleagues at the front of our minds, and we’ve carefully followed all government guidance. “It is now a legal requirement for customers to wear a face covering in our stores, unless exempt.

“Alongside this, here’s a reminder of what else we’re doing to help keep you safe in-store.

Tesco has reintroduced Covid measures at its Doncaster stores.

Traffic light system – in the majority of our large stores and our busiest Express stores, to help monitor the flow of customers and prevent overcrowding.

Hand sanitisers – at store entrances – and elsewhere - for your hands and to wipe down your basket or trolley.

Protective screens around every checkout – so that we can open all of them and reduce queuing times.

Separate entrances and exits – where we can, to help make going in and out of the store as easy as possible.

For more information, please take a look at our COVID-19 updates online.

He added: “Our in-store colleagues and drivers are still working very hard in difficult circumstances to serve our customers and feed the nation. So we’d just ask everyone to please be kind, patient and respectful as we try to keep everyone safe.