1. Kai
Kai - Akita - 8 years 2 months - Male
Kai came into the RSPCA centre through no fault of his own and is now looking for his forever home, He can be a bit nervous at first towards new people but once he gets to know you he loves nothing more than a fuss and long walk. Kai would benefit from an adult only home whilst he settles in and builds his confidence. He does enjoy the company of other calm, confident dogs and whilst he would need to be the only pet he would enjoy walks with other dogs.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Bella
Bella - Crossbread - 10 Years - Female Bella came into the RSPCA's care a couple of months ago needing some serious TLC. She is now doing miles better and is ready to find her forever home. Bella is looking for a home where she can continue to improve and receive the love she deserves. She loves spending her time having cuddles and enjoys walks where she can explore. Her new home will need to be with children aged 12+ and Bella will need to be the only pet in the household. She's a lovely girl who cannot wait to find her new home.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Nibbles
Nibbles - Netherland Dwarf - 2 Years Old - Male Nibbles is a small lovely bunny who is quite placid. He is used to children, so could be rehomed with children aged 8+, as long as they are sensible and supervised by an adult.
He likes to sit in his pen and watch the world through his hatch. Nibbles is a lovely boy, who doesn't mind being handled. An ideal home would be with another neutered female, to keep him company.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Connor
Coming from the streets, Connor is finding it difficult to adjust to cattery life. The RSPCA have worked hard to help Connor understand the love that he is missing. He likes things on his own terms, and for people to understand that it will take him a while to bond. Connor has shown staff that his confidence around people is increasing, he just needs a patient approach which he rewards by allowing you to give him a chin rub. He loves food and is always happy when his dinner arrives (he is also partial to Dreamies and Licky-Licks). While Connor adjusts to living in a home environment, he would have to live within an adult only household with no other pets.
Photo: RSPCA