4. Connor

Coming from the streets, Connor is finding it difficult to adjust to cattery life. The RSPCA have worked hard to help Connor understand the love that he is missing. He likes things on his own terms, and for people to understand that it will take him a while to bond. Connor has shown staff that his confidence around people is increasing, he just needs a patient approach which he rewards by allowing you to give him a chin rub. He loves food and is always happy when his dinner arrives (he is also partial to Dreamies and Licky-Licks). While Connor adjusts to living in a home environment, he would have to live within an adult only household with no other pets.

Photo: RSPCA