The whistling, windblown water tower that gives Doncaster people sleepless nights
It is one of the Doncaster area’s most prominent landmarks – and when its windy, it likes to shout about it!
Askern Water Tower has shadowed the former mining village north of Doncaster for decades, perched high on Chapel Hill in the town.
But its lofty position overlooking hundreds of residents and its metallic structure means that when the winds get up, it can often be heard ‘whistling.’
The eerie noise, which sounds like a high pitched whistle, can sometimes be heard from miles around and in recent days with Storm Dudley blasting the town with strong winds, residents have reported hearing the “scream” drifting across Askern.
It is a similar phenomena to Manchester’s famous Beetham Tower, a city centre skyscraper which omits a humming sound in periods of windy weather.
And with Storm Eunice on the way tomorrow and more windy weather over the weekend, you may hear plenty more screaming and whistling in Askern in the days ahead!