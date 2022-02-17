The whistling, windblown water tower that gives Doncaster people sleepless nights

Askern Water Tower has shadowed the former mining village north of Doncaster for decades, perched high on Chapel Hill in the town.

But its lofty position overlooking hundreds of residents and its metallic structure means that when the winds get up, it can often be heard ‘whistling.’

The eerie noise, which sounds like a high pitched whistle, can sometimes be heard from miles around and in recent days with Storm Dudley blasting the town with strong winds, residents have reported hearing the “scream” drifting across Askern.

Askern Water Tower.

It is a similar phenomena to Manchester’s famous Beetham Tower, a city centre skyscraper which omits a humming sound in periods of windy weather.