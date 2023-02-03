The UK’s top tribute artists come to Doncaster for care home fundraiser

Flower Park Care Home fundraiser

Leanne, know as Beyoncé Fierce, is often referred to as the UK’s number one tribute act to Beyoncé.

She has organised Girlesque - a tribute to the Pussycat Dolls, The Abba Experience and Nothing but the 90s all hosted by the international Drag Queen Lady B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £10 per person, over 18s only ,and can be bought at Flower Park Care Home.