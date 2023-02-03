The UK’s top tribute artists come to Doncaster for care home fundraiser
Trust Care’s activity coordinator Leanne Harper has organised a big tribute show to raise money for the residents fund at Flower Park Care Home in Denaby Main.
Leanne, know as Beyoncé Fierce, is often referred to as the UK’s number one tribute act to Beyoncé.
She has organised Girlesque - a tribute to the Pussycat Dolls, The Abba Experience and Nothing but the 90s all hosted by the international Drag Queen Lady B.
Tickets are £10 per person, over 18s only ,and can be bought at Flower Park Care Home.
All money raised will go to the residents fund which will pay for them to go to the seaside and other outings they wish to go on.