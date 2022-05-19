The Killers in Doncaster: Everything you need to know about huge Eco Power Stadium gig

Fans from across the country will descend on Doncaster on Tuesday night for the show, which was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Construction of a huge stage is already under way inside the stadium for the concert which will see the much-loved American band perform some of their biggest hits.

Here’s absolutely everthing you need to know about The Killers in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Killers are coming to Doncaster.

WHEN IS IT?

Tuesday 24 May – the first date of the band’s UK stadium tour

WHAT ARE THE SHOWTIMES?

Exact times have not been released at this stage, but the show will be an evening one and the time on tickets is billed as 5.30pm.

ARE THERE ANY SUPPORT ACTS?

Yes, support at the Doncaster date will come from up and coming British indie band Blossoms, known for hits such as The Keeper and Blown Rose. The band will be performing some of their best known songs as well as tracks from new album, Ribbon Around The Bomb.

WHAT WILL THE KILLERS PLAY?

There's a whole feast of classics the band could trot out but the date is primarily in support of their last two albums, Imploding The Mirage and Pressure Machine so expect new material. However, it is inevitable classic Killers hits like Human, All These Things I’ve Done, Read My Mind, Somebody Told Me and of course, Mr Brightside, will get an airing.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

Walking:

Walking to the Keepmoat Stadium from Doncaster railway station and town centre is a fair stroll. Exit the station through the interchange and Frenchgate Centre and then follow Trafford Way, White Rose Way and Stadium Way to the stadium. It is about 1.5 miles and will take you 20-30 minutes.

Buses:

There is a direct bus departing from Doncaster town centre from Doncaster Frenchgate Interchange and arriving at Lakeside, White Rose Way. Services depart every 15 minutes, and operate every day. There are other routes which pass near to the stadium. Visit http://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/ for details of all services and times.

For travel to the town centre after the concert. For Doncaster Rovers matches, buses are provided to transport fans back to the town centre. Buses depart from in front of the Athletics Stadium. There are also public service buses from Stadium Way. Please check in advance for services.

Taxis:

There is a taxi rank outside Doncaster railway station plus several more in the town centre at East Laith Gate and St Sepulchre Gate as well as plenty of private mini cab firms around the town centre. There is no rank outside the Stadium for after the event.

Trains:

The nearest railway station is Doncaster, which is connected to the Stadium by buses at the adjoining interchange.

Air/Helicopter

The nearest airport is Doncaster Sheffield Airport at Doncaster.

I'M DRIVING - HOW DO I GET THERE AND WHERE DO I PARK?

If you are in the car, the full address for your sat nav is: Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW.

The stadium is signposted from the A1(M) (j36), M18 (j3/4) and M1 (j32). There are four car parks at the stadium with 1,000 spaces – 60 of which are reserved for disabled fans and which must be booked in advance.

Details for parking for the concert have yet to be released. Contact the box office on 01302 762576 for further information. Charges will be in place on the night for concert goers.

There are a number of other private car parks around the area – but be aware some will charge and some are also subject to parking restrictions and clamping.

Drop off is outside the stadium

CAN I STAY OVER?

There are several hotels located nearby and offer prices to suit all budgets and tastes. Among those nearby are the Hilton Garden Inn at the Racecourse while others include Travelodge at Lakeside, various Premier Inns located around Doncaster, the Earl of Doncaster on Bennetthorpe and the Mount Pleasant on Bawtry Road.

CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT AND DRINK INSIDE?

The Stadium has a wide variety of drinks and food on offer inside the concourses as well as restaurants and bars.

The Belle Vue Bar is an external bar situated on the outside of the West Stand. Alcohol and soft drinks are served.

Foods available inside normally include pies, hot dogs, chips, crisps and chocolate.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER FACILITIES?

Smoking is not permitted inside the Eco Power Stadium. The use of electronic cigarettes is NOT permitted in any of the No Smoking areas.

Toilets are on the concourses – including disabled and baby change facilities.

There are no cash points inside the stadium.

WHAT SHOULD I WEAR?

There is no dress code in place for the concert – but as it is outdoors and the British weather is unpredictable, be prepared!

WHERE CAN I GET A DRINK BEFORE THE SHOW?

Most people get a drink in the town centre where there are plenty of pubs and bars to suit all tastes and age ranges. Popular pubs and bars nearby to the stadium include The Beefeater and The Cheswold.

The Salutation on South Parade is also a popular stopping off point for those en route from the town centre. Nearest pub to the ground is the Lakeside Beefeater.

WHERE CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT BEFORE OR AFTER THE SHOW?

The most popular place is the leisure park, which boasts Taco Bell, Burger King, McDonald’s, Pizza Express, Nando’s, Dunkin’, Frankie and Benny’s, The Cheswold, Estabulo and many more. Vivo, an Italian restaurant on Bennetthorpe and the Earl of Doncaster Hotel are also potential eating options. Sandringham Road in nearby Intake offers the usual takeaway options such as Indian, Chinese and fish and chips. Doncaster town centre boasts all the usual takeaway outlets such as McDonald's, Subway and KFC

HOW DO I GET TICKETS?

Tickets for the Doncaster show are still available HERE

The initial run of 250,000 tickets for the Imploding The Mirage stadium tour sold out in just two hours upon going on sale in 2019.

CAN I GET UPDATES ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

Yes, visit The Killers on Facebook, Twitter or the website at www.thekillersmusic.com

WHAT ELSE DO I NEED TO KNOW?

There are a number of temporary provisions in place at the stadium that will impact on users of other services.

Here’s what you need to know

Foundation Fitness:

The gym will be closed to all users on Saturday, May 14 as they reassess access to the facilities. Foundation Fitness will be contacting participants in due course regarding future action.

Club Doncaster Academy:

CDA will be open as usual, with reception moved to a portable building for the two week period. Changing rooms will be out of action, but there will be an external toilet on site.

Customers are asked to park in car park three.

Club Doncaster Box Office:

The Box Office will be closed from Monday, May 23 to Wednesday, May 25, but tickets can still be purchased online or you can call the Box Office during their working hours on 01302 762576.

The Box Office will be re-open as usual from 9am on Thursday, May 26.

Customers are asked to park in car park one.

NHS blood testing:

Users of the NHS blood testing are asked to drive against the one-way system when entering the inner ring.

The test site will be provisionally closed from Monday, May 23, and will be open as usual from Wednesday, May 25. This is subject to change, any amendments to this will be communicated straight away.

Club Doncaster Foundation:

Fit Rovers will continue in the East concourse until Friday, May 20 with operations resuming on Thursday, May 26.

Club Doncaster car boot:

The car boot will has been cancelled for Sunday, May 15 and Sunday, May 22.

The stadium's one-way system:

With the north stand area out of bounds, the one-way system is currently not in effect. We encourage people to only use the inner ring if absolutely necessary.

Please stick to the left-hand-side when driving around the inner ring and follow the 5mph speed limit at all times.

The Killers will be performing on Tuesday, May 24 with sound checks taking place prior to that date. Please be aware of extra sound pollution within the surrounding area during this period.

WHAT'S THE WEATHER GOING TO BE LIKE?