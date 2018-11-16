Terrifying Doncaster robbery ordeal as victim tied up and attacked in own home: suspect arrested

A victim was put through a terrifying robbery ordeal in their own Doncaster home as thieves tied them up and assaulted them.

Police have made an arrest in connection with the raid.

A police crime scene

The incident happened on November 5 at a property on Station Road, Dunscroft, and the raiders stole property from the house, police have revealed.

Insp Mark Payling said: “This is a very rare and unpleasant crime which we are continuing to investigate. An arrest has been made but no charges yet brought.”

The victim was taken to hospital after the incident, and police have spoken to neighbours to give crime prevention advice and ask for information.