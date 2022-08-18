Teenager in hospital after collision with car shuts busy Doncaster road
A teenage boy was taken to hospital following a collision with a car on one of Doncaster’s key roads.
Police were called at 12.32pm yesterday to reports of a collision on Balby Road near to the junction of Belmont Avenue.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a 14-year-old boy had been in collision with a car.
"The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment.”
The road was closed for some time but was later reopened.