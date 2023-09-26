Teenage girl taken to hospital following early morning Doncaster road collision
A teenage girl was taken to hospital following an early morning collision with a car in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
South Yorkshire Police were called to Greens Way in Mexborough at about 7.30am on Monday morning after reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
A force spokesman said: “The collision was between a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a teenage girl.
"The girl was taken to hospital and her injuries were not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.