Teenage girl taken to hospital following early morning Doncaster road collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police were called to Greens Way in Mexborough at about 7.30am on Monday morning after reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

A force spokesman said: “The collision was between a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a teenage girl.

"The girl was taken to hospital and her injuries were not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...