Teen injured as emergency services deal with serious incident outside Doncaster school

Police, ambulance and fire crews have all been at the scene outside McAuley School in Cantley Lane following the incident at around 1.30pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report just before 1.30pm today of a collision on Cantley Lane.

"It is reported a teenager was in a collision with a vehicle.

Emergency services are at the scene in Cantley Lane.

“Officers are on scene and the road is currently closed between Goodison Boulevard and Cantley Lane.

“The injuries are not clear at this time, but they are not thought to be life threatening.”

Numerous eye witnesses have reported heavy activity by emergency crews near to a zebra crossing on Cantley Lane.

Others reported vehicles being diverted away from the scene.