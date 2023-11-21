News you can trust since 1925
Teen charged with attempted murder after Doncaster city centre machete attack

A teenager has been remanded in custody and appeared in court accused of attempted murder after a Doncaster city centre machete attack.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Nov 2023, 15:17 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 15:17 GMT
18-year-old Shane Towland, of no fixed abode, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Saturday (18 November) after being charged following an alleged attack with a machete in Doncaster city centre on Friday 3 November, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Towland has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 18 December.

