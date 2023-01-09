Talks to take place over proposal to return Finningley Air Show to Doncaster

The British Air Display Association has said it will discuss the matter after being approached by a Doncaster aviation enthusiast following the airport's closure last November.

Talks are still ongoing between airport owners Peel and a United Arab Emirates consortium on re-opening the base while Doncaster Council is also poised to launch a compulsory purchase order if talks collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of becoming a commercial airport, the site was home to RAF Finningley with hundreds of aviation fans flocking to Doncaster each September for the air show, which attracted the likes of the Red Arrows, Concorde, Spitfires and Lancaster Bombers over the decades.

The Red Arrows were regular visitors to the RAF Finningley Air Show.

The last show was in 1994 before moving to RAF Waddington, which also ceased its air shows in 2014.

However, while receptive to the idea, a BADA spokesman said they had to “manage expectations” and that there were many safety and financial implications to consider ahead of any potential return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Mulholland, an air show fan, wrote to Matt Wilkins, chairman of the British Air Display Association to pitch the idea of moving the air show back to Finningley following the closure of the public airport.

He said: “It’s the largest runway in the UK and is of huge historical significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I realise there’s a significant amount of work involved, and you may not be the correct person to speak to, but all things start from an idea, and if there’s now a facility able to host such an event that previously wasn’t available it might be worth a mention to the right person for consideration.”

In respone, Mr Wilkins said: “I very much like the idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That said, as you know it's far from clear as to whether Doncaster Sheffield will be sold, redeveloped or otherwise.

"There is, in any event an issue with the site. At the moment the runway is in a corridor approximately 750m wide, if you were to place a crowd on the current apron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Under the rules, fast aircraft like the Red Arrows and Typhoon require a lateral separation distance from anyone (crowd or otherwise) of 450m.

"Therefore, whilst it would be possible to have this gap between crowd and aircraft, that would not give the separation to several groups of houses, Doncaster Motor Parc's yard and some industrial units. All would need to be confirmed to be vacant under the rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be possible to have smaller, slower, aircraft such as Spitfires and indeed Bombers like the Lancaster and B-17. Equally, there would always be the commercial hinderance of not having the fast jets.

"The proximity of the railway and various roads is a concern and the biggest problem for all displaying aircraft is that it's only possible to display within a corridor where they need the abiliity to approach from 90 degrees to the crowd, preferably, and have manoeuvring areas to either end; essentially a bow tie shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Finningley and Blaxton are in the way to the North, Bawtry Golf Club to the south.

"In short, I'm afraid that before you start to contemplate whether the owners are willing and their future plans, there's already considerable issue. As you already allude to there's also the matter of finding investment in the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is my opinion but there's nothing to say that I'm the final word.

"I'll bring this to our committee which consists of the great and good; they may well know more about the owner's plans and therefore, whilst unlikely, I may well be in touch further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll make best endeavours but equally want to manage expectations.”

The first air display at Finningley was held in September 1945 and for several decades, was home to Battle of Britain Air Display which was the largest one-day airshow event in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aerobatic airshow and the display of military hardware became so well known nationally that the show attracted huge crowds and eventually became televised on national TV.

Famous memorable incidents during the airshows include a BAC Lightning breaking the sound barrier above the crowd during a display and an Avro Vulcan bomber scramble.

Advertisement Hide Ad