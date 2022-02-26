Wildlife experts from the Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital managed to capture the injured and distressed bird at Askern Lake after initially struggling to coax the bird to safety.

A spokesman said: “Attempts at capturing the swan at Askern were frustrated as the bird was disinterested in feeding.

"Alex and Dan returned with one of our rescue boats, and working with a local RSPCA inspector, managed to catch the swan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The swan was rescued after being found with a hook wedged in its face.

"The animal is now settled at the sanctuary and will undergo seven days of treatment before being returned back to the wild.”