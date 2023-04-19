Swan injured after crashing into power lines near Doncaster recovering after surgery
A swan which was injured after crashing into power lines near Doncaster is on the mend after surgery, animal sanctuary chiefs have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST
The bird is being treated at the Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital near Selby.
A spokesman said: “The swan flew into overhead pylons near Doncaster, injuring a leg. The swan has since undergone surgery, and is recovering well.”
The charity, which rescues and rehabilites injured swans and wild animals across Yorkshire can be contacted HERE on 01757 544554 or email [email protected]