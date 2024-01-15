Supermarket giant Tesco announces closure of one of its Doncaster stores
The firm's Tesco Express store in Mill Street, Armthorpe will close later this month, bosses have announced.
A poster placed in the windows of the store announced: “This store will permanently close on January 27 at 5pm.”
Shoppers’ nearest store following the closure will be the Wheatley Hills Express branch.
The company has two superstores in Doncaster at Edenthorpe and Balby Woodfield, as well as a number of smaller Express stores across the borough.
The firm also has a huge distribution depot off White Rose Way in Doncaster.
Last year, Tesco announced a number of store closures across the UK, describing the shutdowns as “difficult decisions.”
The chain is one of many High Street brands impacted by the cost of living crisis and tough trading conditions in recent years with firms such as Wilko, Paperchase and Debenhams all disappearing in recent years.