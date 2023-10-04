Stunning photo of Doncaster beauty spot goes viral after Sycamore Gap tree felled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dubbed ‘Lonely Tree Island,’ the man-made island in a lake was captured on camera by local photography enthusiast, The Drone Ranger and shared on social media HERE

The photo was then picked up by the Beautiful Britain Facebook page HERE and has since been viewed thousands of times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the aerial shot has surprised dozens of Doncaster people who weren’t even aware of its existence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This stunning aerial picture of a single tree on an island near Doncaster has gone viral. (Photo: The Drone Ranger).

The island is on land off Bank End Road between Blaxton and Finningley – and belongs to a local farmer but is strictly private and not open to the public.

It is also a relatively new addition to the landscape – and doesn’t show up on Google Maps.

One said: “Wow lived in Doncaster all my life and never knew about this.”

Another said: “Never heard of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another wrote: “It can't be lonely it's got the birds, the wind, the rain, the snow, and the sunshine and all the insects to keep it company.”

“Where in Donny is this?,” shared another. “I’ve lived here all my life and never seen it - and I would love to.”

Another added: “Whenever I drive past this I can’t help but smile.”

The image of the desolate tree emerged just days after the cutting-down of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The landmark, which was believed to be about 300 years old and stood beside Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, was cut down last week, with a man in his 60s and a teenager both arrested over the felling which sparked global outrage.

The tree grew in a natural dip in the landscape near Hexham and featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner.

It was looked after by both the Northumberland Park Authority and the National Trust.