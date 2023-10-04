Stunning photo of Doncaster beauty spot goes viral after Sycamore Gap tree felled
Dubbed ‘Lonely Tree Island,’ the man-made island in a lake was captured on camera by local photography enthusiast, The Drone Ranger and shared on social media HERE
The photo was then picked up by the Beautiful Britain Facebook page HERE and has since been viewed thousands of times.
And the aerial shot has surprised dozens of Doncaster people who weren’t even aware of its existence.
The island is on land off Bank End Road between Blaxton and Finningley – and belongs to a local farmer but is strictly private and not open to the public.
It is also a relatively new addition to the landscape – and doesn’t show up on Google Maps.
One said: “Wow lived in Doncaster all my life and never knew about this.”
Another said: “Never heard of it.”
Another wrote: “It can't be lonely it's got the birds, the wind, the rain, the snow, and the sunshine and all the insects to keep it company.”
“Where in Donny is this?,” shared another. “I’ve lived here all my life and never seen it - and I would love to.”
Another added: “Whenever I drive past this I can’t help but smile.”
The image of the desolate tree emerged just days after the cutting-down of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree.
The landmark, which was believed to be about 300 years old and stood beside Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, was cut down last week, with a man in his 60s and a teenager both arrested over the felling which sparked global outrage.
The tree grew in a natural dip in the landscape near Hexham and featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner.
It was looked after by both the Northumberland Park Authority and the National Trust.
On Sunday, Doncaster-born Robin Hood actor Brian Blessed urged park bosses to plant another tree near the felled landmark, but National Trust bosses have said they are considering a number of options over the future of the landmark.