Street sealed off near Doncaster school as emergency crews deal with serious incident
A street has been cordoned off near a Doncaster school this morning as emergency crews deal with a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 10:37 am
Police, ambulance and fire crews are all at the scene of the emergency in Stonehill Rise, Scawthorpe, near to Don Valley Academy.
It is understood that the incident does not relate to the school or its pupils, although students are being diverted away from the scene of the cordon.
We have South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.