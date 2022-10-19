'Strange' fireball spotted rocketing across early morning Doncaster sky

The picture, taken yesterday morning in Armthorpe, shows a dark coloured object racing towards the heavens, leaving a long, orange, comet-like trail behind it.

The man who witnessed the incident passed the picture to his wife, who then passed it onto the Free Press.

She said: “He said it was going up in the sky, not down.

The 'fireball' was spotted streaking through the skies above Doncaster early yesterday morning.

“My husband was on his way to Tesco in Mill Street, Armthorpe at about 7am and he saw it before he went in the shop. Strange.

“He watched it for a good two minutes.

"He was baffled as it was going up. Aliens returning home maybe? The height of it was as if it was a rocket going to space.”

There have been several meteor sightings across the UK in recent months as well as a UFO sighting in Sheffield.

