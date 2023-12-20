Storm Pia: Advice for residents from Northern Powergrid as strong winds expected

Northern Powergrid has issued advice to Doncaster residents before Storm Pia brings with it strong winds from tomorrow.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office have issued a warning for strong winds from Thursday 21 December.The team at Northern Powergrid are prepared if Storm Pia causes damage to the electricity network however, they are reminding residents how to prepare and how to report a power cut if you are affected, including the support that can be provided.

If you experience a power cut, the easiest way to report and access the latest information is via the website northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts-home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alternatively, teams are available 24/7 by calling 105.You can also find some useful hints and tips at northernpowergrid.com/what-to-do-in-a-power-cut.

Make sure you're prepapred for Storm Pia.

Power cut advice and tips include:

bookmark Northern Powergrid’s online power cut map and reporting service on your mobile devices – www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts;

have a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including 105 the new, free national power cut phone line, easily accessible;

turn off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard);

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

keep one light switched on so you know when power is restored;

keep a battery or wind-up torch handy – they’re much safer than candles;

check on your elderly or sick neighbours and relatives;

ensure you have warm clothing and blankets handy and some food and drink in your home that does not require electricity to heat or prepare it;

only call 999 in the event of an emergency.

The customer support vehicles are also prepared and ready to go out into local communities, where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have additional needs due to your medical or personal circumstances, and are not part ofther Priority Services Membership, you should consider joining for free by visiting Priority Services Membership | Northern Powergrid. It will help Northern Powergrid to support you during a power cut including regular updates on the situation and considering alternative needs such as food and accommodation.

Those who can join include customers:Of pensionable age;

Who are disabled, chronically sick, or have a long-term medical condition;

Who have a hearing or visual impairment;

Who have additional communication needs;

Who are in a vulnerable situation;

Who have young children at home;