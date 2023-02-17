Storm Otto: Trees down and travel disruption as strong winds batter Doncaster

LNER rail services between London, Edinburgh and Leeds on the East Coast Main Line have been impacted, while Northern and Transpennine Express services have all been hit by fallen trees.

Motorists across Doncaster have also reported a number of fallen trees on the city’s roads, although it is understood most incidents have so far caused minimal disruption to drivers.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place until this afternoon across much of northern England and Scotland, with drivers advised to take care.

Rail services between Doncaster and Leeds have been disrupted by a plastic bag caught in overhead power lines. (Photo: LNER).

A spokesman for rail operator LNER said: “We're sorry that services are disrupted across our route due to severe weather from Storm Otto. This footage from our team at Leeds shows a plastic sheet obstructing the overhead lines.”