Storm Jocelyn: Power lines down, electricity cuts and trees felled as winds wreak havoc in Doncaster
There have been a number of reported problems overnight and into this morning, with Northern Powergrid reporting power cuts to hundreds of homes and businesses across the city.
It is understood that power has now been restored to the majority of homes impacted.
In a separate incident, power cables were brought down between Blaxton and Hatfield, while there are several reports of trees being blown down in several woodland areas across the city.
In Craithie Road in Intake, a fence was ripped out by the ferocious gusts, which come just days after Storm Isha brought strong winds and heavy rain to Doncaster.
A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for strong winds for Doncaster is due to expire at noon today.