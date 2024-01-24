Storm Jocelyn: Power lines down, electricity cuts and trees felled as winds wreak havoc in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been a number of reported problems overnight and into this morning, with Northern Powergrid reporting power cuts to hundreds of homes and businesses across the city.

It is understood that power has now been restored to the majority of homes impacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a separate incident, power cables were brought down between Blaxton and Hatfield, while there are several reports of trees being blown down in several woodland areas across the city.

A fence was brought crashing down by Storm Jocelyn in Craithie Road, Intake. (Photo: Billy Hawkins).

In Craithie Road in Intake, a fence was ripped out by the ferocious gusts, which come just days after Storm Isha brought strong winds and heavy rain to Doncaster.