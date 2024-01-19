Northern Powergrid is ready and prepared in the event of any disruption to power supplies as a result of the strong winds and rain.

The company is getting in touch with customers to tell them how to be prepared and what to do if they experience a power cut.

Teams are on stand-by to be deployed to any affected areas and are prepared to help restore power as quickly as possible.

A spokesman said: “We are proactively contacting vulnerable customers who are registered as part of their free Priority Services Membership and we are engaging with stakeholders, local councils and Local Resilience Forums.

Storm Isha: Northern Powergrid is ready and prepared to support customers.

“We encourage customers to report if they experience a power cut online at northernpowergrid.com or call 105, as this will help us to locate where the faults are on the network.”

The Met Office’s Amber weather warning for strong winds is in place across the North East and Yorkshire regions on Sunday 21 January and Monday 22 January 2024.

Storm Isha has the potential to have an impact on the electricity network, so there is a possibility that there could be disruption to power supplies. If needed, Northern Powergrid will continue to keep customers updated via their website, social media channels and via text message.

“For Priority Services customers, we will ensure those affected receive the extra help they need and peace of mind if there is a power cut and we will contact you to let you know the time your power is likely to be back on, and of any additional help they may be able to provide. We can contact you regardless of the time of day, or night, by text message if we have a mobile phone number for you, or by calling you if we only have a landline number for you.

“Our customer support vehicles and welfare partners are also prepped and ready to go out into local communities, where possible, to offer help on the ground to those who need it most. If you come across someone you feel needs additional support due to their medical or personal circumstances, they can contact our dedicated Powergrid Care team on 0800 169 2996.”

If you have been impacted by a power cut and have online access - report your power cut online and stay online to get updates: www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts. If you don’t have online access, please call Northern Powergrid on free-phone 105. Customers can also report a power cut via WhatsApp on 0191 687 22 54 - available Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

If you need additional support on how to be prepared, visit www.northernpowergrid.com/be-prepared.

Power cut advice and tips include:

bookmark Northern Powergrid’s online power cut map and reporting service on your mobile devices – www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts

have a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including 105 the new, free national power cut phone line, easily accessible.

turn off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard)

keep one light switched on so you know when power is restored

keep a battery or wind-up torch handy – they’re much safer than candles

check on your elderly or sick neighbours and relatives

ensure you have warm clothing and blankets handy and some food and drink in your home that does not require electricity to heat or prepare it

only call 999 in the event of an emergency.

To find out more about Northern Powergrid’s free Priority Services Membership and how to join visit northernpowergrid.com/care, email [email protected] or call 0800 169 2996.