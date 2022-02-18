Storm Eunice: Power cut and flooding shuts popular Doncaster children's play park
Storm Eunice has brought flooding and power cuts to a popular children’s play park this morning, forcing it to close.
Staff at Sunnybank Gardens in Hatfield Woodhouse were met with huge puddles following torrential downpours overnight as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK.
Power supplies to the visitor attraction, which also houses the Yorkshire Ice Cream Farm, have also been cut.
Sharing details on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “We have woken up to no power this morning and surrounded by huge puddles.
"Storm Eunice you have not been kind to us!
"We are doing everything we can, but at the minute will be closed the rest of the day, many apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”
It added that all caravans stored at the site were ‘fine.’
The park, on the A614 between Hatfield Woodhouse and Lindholme, is home to a number of rides and attractions for children.