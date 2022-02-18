Storm Eunice: Power cut and flooding shuts popular Doncaster children's play park

Staff at Sunnybank Gardens in Hatfield Woodhouse were met with huge puddles following torrential downpours overnight as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK.

Power supplies to the visitor attraction, which also houses the Yorkshire Ice Cream Farm, have also been cut.

Sharing details on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “We have woken up to no power this morning and surrounded by huge puddles.

Sunnybank Gardens has closed after being hit by a power cut and flooding.

"Storm Eunice you have not been kind to us!

"We are doing everything we can, but at the minute will be closed the rest of the day, many apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

It added that all caravans stored at the site were ‘fine.’