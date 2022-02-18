Storm Eunice: New Doncaster museum forced to briefly close as winds damage building

The Danum Gallery, Library and Museum in Chequer Road was unable to open for business at the start of the day due to what it described as a ‘health and safety issue’ on the site.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing wind damage to the building, which has been built around the former Doncaster Girls’ High School.

Sharing details on social media, a spokesman said: “We are not currently able to open the Danum Gallery Library and Museum today due to a health and safety issue on site.

The new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

“We are currently trying to resolve the issue. At the moment is it not clear when we will be able to open. We will update as soon as possible.”

“Thank you for your patience.”