Storm Eunice: New Doncaster museum forced to briefly close as winds damage building
Doncaster’s new musuem and art gallery was forced to close earlier today after strong winds from Storm Eunice caused damage to the building.
The Danum Gallery, Library and Museum in Chequer Road was unable to open for business at the start of the day due to what it described as a ‘health and safety issue’ on the site.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing wind damage to the building, which has been built around the former Doncaster Girls’ High School.
Sharing details on social media, a spokesman said: “We are not currently able to open the Danum Gallery Library and Museum today due to a health and safety issue on site.
“We are currently trying to resolve the issue. At the moment is it not clear when we will be able to open. We will update as soon as possible.”
“Thank you for your patience.”
Issuing an update at 10.30am, a spokesman added: “We are now open. Our children's activities are going ahead as planned.”