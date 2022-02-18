Storm Eunice: Doncaster fire crews busy as high winds topple trees and damage buildings
Fire crews across Doncaster have been kept busy this afternoon as Storm Eunice rages across South Yorkshire.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:46 pm
There have been numerous reports of fallen trees and damage to buildings as strong winds and heavy rain batter the region.
Crews were called to Warde Avenue in Balby at around 3.50pm over reports of a dangerous structure.
Earlier, officers attended to a fallen tree in Cusworth Lane, Cusworth at around 2:45pm.
Trees have also fallen in Intake and Cantley while flying debris has been reported in other areas.