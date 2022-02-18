Storm Eunice: Doncaster fire crews busy as high winds topple trees and damage buildings

There have been numerous reports of fallen trees and damage to buildings as strong winds and heavy rain batter the region.

Crews were called to Warde Avenue in Balby at around 3.50pm over reports of a dangerous structure.

Earlier, officers attended to a fallen tree in Cusworth Lane, Cusworth at around 2:45pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trees have been toppled across Doncaster.