Storm Eunice: Doncaster Council gives emergency advice as town set for battering

The four day weather warning comes with the town on amber alert as the storm moves north across England and Wales.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Residents are advised to stay safe this weekend and avoid all non-essential travel.

“The Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for wind in Doncaster from 05:00 - 21:00 on Friday 18 February.

Storm Eunice is battering Britain.

"This could result in flying debris, damage to buildings, transport disruption, potential power cuts, falling branches and uprooted trees.”

Giving an update on bin collections, the spokesman added: “Our waste contractors Suez are collecting bins as per schedule.

"Please ensure your bins lids are shut and bring your bin in from the kerbside as soon as possible after it is emptied.

“Weather conditions are continually being monitored. If it is deemed unsafe for the collection crews, then there is a possibility that rounds may be temporarily suspended.

“Due to the strong winds, it is inevitable that some bins may be blown over. Please assist our services by cleaning up any waste.”

“Residents are advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary. If you do travel, please check that services are running prior to commencing your journey. Some transport providers have already advised that there is disruption.

“If you do travel, please drive carefully and be mindful of other motorists and pedestrians. There are areas with significant surface water, which can be dangerous.Please plan your route in advance and leave extra time to complete your journey.”