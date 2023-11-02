Storm Ciarán: Fresh flood alert issued for parts of River Don in Doncaster

Doncaster is on flood alert again following heavy rain from Storm Ciarán.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Lower River Don catchment this afternoon (Thursday).

The area covered is the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.

An Environment Agency said: “Flooding is possible in this area.

“Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

A flood alert is the lowest level of warning issued by the Environment Agency.

The area is the same part of Doncaster impacted following heavy rain brought by Storm Babet last month.

Large stretches of land at the side of the River Don are still under water with ground saturated and some roads still closed.

You can find more details on flood alerts HERE