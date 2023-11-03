Storm Ciarán: Doncaster rail passengers warned of travel disruption due to weather
Network Rail and train operators are urging passengers intending to use the ECML to check before they travel as the railway is returned to normality following a dewirement.
Services faced disruption throughout the evening on Thursday as a dewirement of the overhead electric wires in the Peterborough area led to tracks in both directions being blocked.
Network Rail teams have been working at the site following the incident, and while it is hoped that the wire will be fixed and working as normal by the start of Friday’s service, passengers are being warned that residual disruption could continue throughout the day.
As a result of Thursday’s disruption, some trains and their crews have ended the day in different locations to usual which may cause some delays or cancellations on Friday.
Passengers are being urged to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator.
Network Rail’s Paul Rutter said: “We’re sorry for the disruption that passengers have faced due to Thursday’s dewirement. Our teams have worked tirelessly since the incident and will continue throughout the night to fix this issue to allow for trains to operate safely again.
“While the problem may be fixed by the start of Friday’s service, there will be some residual delays while the railway gets back to normal, so we are asking people to check before they travel.
“We want to thank passengers for their patience and understand while our teams have worked to resolve this issue.”