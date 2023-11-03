News you can trust since 1925
Storm Ciarán: Big Bang firework display to go ahead - but with reduced capacity

Doncaster’s annual Big Bang firework display will go ahead as scheduled tonight – but with a reduced capacity due to rain from Storm Ciarán and Storm Babet, bosses have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:35 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:36 GMT
Thousands are expected at the Eco Power Stadium for the annual Bonfire Night extravaganza.

Organisers Club Doncaster said that following a detailed safety review held on Thursday, the event will go ahead as planned.

However, due to wet weather experienced over the past few days along with expected rainfall ahead of the event, the decision has been taken to not use the grassed area adjacent to the stadium.

The Eco Power Stadium will host the Big Bang tonight.The Eco Power Stadium will host the Big Bang tonight.
The Eco Power Stadium will host the Big Bang tonight.

A spokesman said: “Spectators will therefore be limited to hard-standing areas only. Consequently, and in the interest of public safety, the capacity of the event is now limited.”

Following a popular pre-sales period, only 1,000 general admission tickets now remain.

These remaining tickets will go on sale from 9.30am on Friday, November 3 and sold on a first come, first served basis. Therefore advanced purchases are recommended to ensure entry.

In addition to the remaining general admission tickets, a limited number of hospitality tickets are also available. Spectators can enjoy the fireworks displays from inside the stadium's hospitality suites, with a designated table for the evening along with a one-course meal, for the price of £25 per person.

Both general admission and hospitality tickets can be purchased from 9.30am on Friday at the Club Doncaster website.

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased by calling the Club Doncaster Box Office on (01302) 762576 from 9.30am on Friday.

